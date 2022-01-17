Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $220,000 in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,908,000 after acquiring an additional 881,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,009,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,024,000 after buying an additional 230,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after buying an additional 399,013 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,037,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,917,000 after buying an additional 182,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,752,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after buying an additional 87,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

NYSE FLO opened at $29.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.04.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

