Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,418,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,942,000 after buying an additional 314,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,695,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,914,000 after buying an additional 231,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,153,000 after purchasing an additional 908,442 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,370,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,248,000 after purchasing an additional 441,850 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.6% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,992,000 after purchasing an additional 72,233 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

HMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $16.16 on Monday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.