Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 12,600 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Lufax by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,393,000 after acquiring an additional 340,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lufax by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,880,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lufax by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,439,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,891,000 after buying an additional 685,642 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lufax in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,355,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lufax by 28.1% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,932,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,340,000 after buying an additional 1,520,068 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

NYSE LU opened at $4.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

