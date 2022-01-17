Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $486,000 Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 5.5% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 317,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,623 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 42.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 11.2% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 456,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after acquiring an additional 45,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 737.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 180,145 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 660.0% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 76,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LSPD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $123.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upgraded Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $36.56 on Monday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $80.30.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

