JustInvest LLC Buys Shares of 9,378 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNM. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Unum Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNM. Barclays dropped their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

UNM stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.11. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

