JustInvest LLC Has $219,000 Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

JustInvest LLC lessened its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $67.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.66. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $75.20.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

