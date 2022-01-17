JustInvest LLC Has $226,000 Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

JustInvest LLC lessened its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 33.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,501,160,000 after acquiring an additional 334,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,249,345,000 after buying an additional 1,489,624 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,752,000 after buying an additional 325,518 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,080,000 after buying an additional 965,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,463,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,622,000 after acquiring an additional 203,475 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX opened at $63.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $68.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

