JustInvest LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

JustInvest LLC decreased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 38.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 27.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSO opened at $298.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.10 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.21 and its 200 day moving average is $289.63.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.67.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

