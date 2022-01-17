JustInvest LLC Takes $243,000 Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 439,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,905,000 after buying an additional 38,995 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LHCG shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.82.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $131.42 on Monday. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. The business had revenue of $565.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.30 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

