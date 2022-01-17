Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Short Interest Update

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KAYS traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070. Kaya has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.

About Kaya

Kaya Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and retail of legal medical and recreational cannabis using its proprietary Kaya Shack brand. It offers various cannabis products including flower, concentrates, cannabis-infused foods, and topical creams. The company was founded on April 22, 1993 and is headquartered Fort Lauderdale, FL.

