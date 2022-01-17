Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Short Interest Update

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KAYS traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070. Kaya has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.
About Kaya
Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Receive News & Ratings for Kaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.