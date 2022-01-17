KBC Group NV Acquires 5,756 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.24% of Travel + Leisure worth $11,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 48.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 79.4% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 92,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 41,159 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 60.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,064,000 after acquiring an additional 114,393 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 332,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of TNL opened at $56.32 on Monday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

