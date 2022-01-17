KBC Group NV Buys 4,757 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $65,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBHT opened at $202.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $208.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.09 and its 200 day moving average is $182.97.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

JBHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.56.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

