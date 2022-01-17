KBC Group NV Has $11.50 Million Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.24% of Travel + Leisure worth $11,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TNL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 92,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 41,159 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,064,000 after buying an additional 114,393 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 332,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,778,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TNL. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $56.32 on Monday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

