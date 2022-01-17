KBC Group NV Has $12.28 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $12,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.56.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $202.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $208.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.97.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

