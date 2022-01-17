KBC Group NV Has $8.49 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,635 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.42.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $89.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.95. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $80.92 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

