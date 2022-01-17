KBC Group NV Has $9.81 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

NYSE:ARE opened at $210.28 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.37 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.