KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,187 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 18,397 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $8,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,704 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $236.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.94. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.32.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $294,666.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,698 shares of company stock worth $9,062,576 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

