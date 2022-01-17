KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,088 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in International Paper were worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 211.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in International Paper by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in International Paper by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $49.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. International Paper has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

