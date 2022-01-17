KBC Group NV Sells 1,133 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after buying an additional 97,239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Biogen by 15.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,830,000 after buying an additional 189,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Biogen by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,253,000 after buying an additional 75,020 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Biogen by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,318,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $239.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.10 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.99.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

