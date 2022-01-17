KBC Group NV Sells 156,174 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 156,174 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 486,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 80,374 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of KLA by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of KLA by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 29,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.35.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $445.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $415.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.73. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.