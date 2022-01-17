KBC Group NV Takes $9.43 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.68.

NYSE DASH opened at $131.53 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.16.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $6,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total value of $2,028,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,617,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,144,214. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

