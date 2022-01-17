Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$7.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.25.

Shares of KEL opened at C$5.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.12. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$1.74 and a 52-week high of C$5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 12.05.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$75.76 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$163,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,580,716.16. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$28,562.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,278.24.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

