Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Holdings Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KDP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,721 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $116,292,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,455 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,738,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,842 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KDP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $39.28 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

