KeyCorp Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $250.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $325.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities cut their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.41.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $178.42 on Friday. PayPal has a twelve month low of $175.40 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.