KeyCorp Downgrades Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) to Underweight

KeyCorp downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.