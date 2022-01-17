KeyCorp Increases Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $29.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a peer perform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.77.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 135.21%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $503,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 279,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

