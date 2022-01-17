KeyCorp Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Eversource Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $4.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

NYSE ES opened at $87.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.57. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

