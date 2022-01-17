KeyCorp Trims ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Target Price to $24.00

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ONTF. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.43.

Get ON24 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $16.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.44. ON24 has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 50,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $793,409.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 390,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,828,012.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ON24 in the 3rd quarter worth $47,331,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ON24 by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,492,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,763,000 after acquiring an additional 706,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ON24 by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after acquiring an additional 351,240 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in ON24 in the 3rd quarter worth $20,910,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ON24 by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,095,000 after acquiring an additional 530,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.