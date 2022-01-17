Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,302,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,776 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $304,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $143.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

