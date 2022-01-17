King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Workiva worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Workiva by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $90,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $49,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 981,000 shares of company stock valued at $148,348,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.17.

WK stock opened at $116.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.77. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

