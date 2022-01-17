King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 2,685 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.21% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $18,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $5,223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,365,000 after acquiring an additional 47,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.89.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $166.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $114.26 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.42 and its 200 day moving average is $153.43.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

