King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

