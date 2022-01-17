King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 41.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,063 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $187.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

