King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 46,275 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,275 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $75.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.41, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,806,694.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,790 shares of company stock valued at $31,125,403 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

