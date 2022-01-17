King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 827 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $133.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.58. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTRS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

