Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kingsoft Cloud’s earnings. Kingsoft Cloud posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kingsoft Cloud.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $374.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.15 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%.

KC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,181,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,186 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,091,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,395 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,905,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,596 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,376,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,929,000 after acquiring an additional 894,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $74.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74.

Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

