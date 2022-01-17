Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Receives $233.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSL. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL traded down $8.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.97. 192,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,480. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $245.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,096. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $956,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,010,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.