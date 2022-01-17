Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation makes up approximately 5.0% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $22,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.64.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 239,939 shares of company stock valued at $14,051,645 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KNX stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.85.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

