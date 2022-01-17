Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €51.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €51.50 ($58.52) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €45.63 ($51.85).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

