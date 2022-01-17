Konomi Network (KONO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.50 Million

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 29.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Konomi Network has a market cap of $13.15 million and approximately $9.50 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00057194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,617,670 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

