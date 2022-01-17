KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Short Interest Down 61.3% in December

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

KPTSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

OTCMKTS KPTSF remained flat at $$8.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

