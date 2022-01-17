Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kraft Heinz’s shares have lagged the industry in the past three months. The company’s top and the bottom line declined during third-quarter 2021. Volume/mix was hurt by unfavorable year-over-year comparison with significant pandemic-led retail demand in 2020. Kraft Heinz is grappling with higher cost inflation. It expects gross cost inflation for 2021 to remain at the high end of mid-single-digit range across the full cost basket. Nevertheless, solid pricing initiatives are aiding the company for a while. The same was seen in the quarter, with pricing moving up 1.5 percentage points year over year on growth across all the reporting units. Kraft Heinz’s operating model, which incorporates five key elements — People with Purpose, Consumer Platforms, Ops Center, Partner Program and Fuel Our Growth — looks impressive.”

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $38.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,354,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,870. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 40.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after buying an additional 5,013,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after buying an additional 3,097,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,707,000 after buying an additional 2,299,740 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,639,000 after buying an additional 1,438,284 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,107,000 after buying an additional 953,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.