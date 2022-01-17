Kuai Token Market Capitalization Achieves $445,424.74 (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 73.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, Kuai Token has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Kuai Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $445,424.74 and $728,306.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00057476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kuai Token Coin Profile

Kuai Token (CRYPTO:KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,467,289 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.