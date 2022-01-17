Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SGTB opened at $0.04 on Monday. Kuboo has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
Kuboo Company Profile
