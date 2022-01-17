Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Update

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,200 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the December 15th total of 876,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,351,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:LLKKF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,510. Lake Resources has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.

Separately, began coverage on Lake Resources in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Lake Resources NL is a lithium exploration company, which is focused on exploring lithium basins and pegmatites in Argentina. Its projects include Olaroz and Cauchari, Paso, located in Jujuy; and Kachi, located in Catamarca provinces. The company was founded on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

