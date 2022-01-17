Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantronix designs, develops and markets products that enable almost any electronic device to be controlled, configured or reprogrammed over the Internet and/or intranets. The company’s products connect these electronic devices to the Internet and/or intranets by using the infrastructure already in place to connect businesses and homes to the Internet, including fiber optic, Ethernet and wireless connections. Its primary products that connect electronic devices are its Device Servers and Multiport Device Servers. “

LTRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lantronix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.92 million, a PE ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 2.33. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 705,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $4,970,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle purchased 15,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 709,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,849 over the last three months. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. Barclays PLC grew its position in Lantronix by 357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 93.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lantronix in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

