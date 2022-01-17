Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the December 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $50,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Laureate Education by 130.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,135 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Laureate Education by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Laureate Education by 10.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the second quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the second quarter valued at $771,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.91. 600,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,680. Laureate Education has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a net margin of 50.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

