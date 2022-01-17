Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.33.

LB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cormark lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. CIBC raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE:LB traded up C$0.41 on Wednesday, hitting C$44.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,025. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.09. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$30.85 and a one year high of C$45.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.34%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.