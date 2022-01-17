LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.60.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $139.02 on Monday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.51.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

