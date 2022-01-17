LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Stake Cut by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $787,844,000 after purchasing an additional 302,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in LHC Group by 27,473.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,158,000 after purchasing an additional 279,407 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,960,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,969,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 593,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75,651 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LHCG shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

LHCG traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $565.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.30 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

